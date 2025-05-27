Old Courthouse now open to public with 'Dayton Around the World' exhibit

The Old Courthouse on Courthouse Square, in downtown Dayton, has been transformed into a museum.

After being open during NATO's conference, the exhibit is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27 - 29.

Titled “Dayton Around the World,” the exhibit features a collection of original and replica documents, including the Wright Brothers’ innovations in aviation, historic photographs, and different geologic and fossil specimens discovered in the Miami Valley.

The courthouse also has artifacts on loan from the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries, historical items from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and images of the Dayton Peace Accords, signed in 1995 to end the Bosnian War.

