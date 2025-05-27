© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Old Courthouse now open to public with 'Dayton Around the World' exhibit

WYSO
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
The Old Courthouse in downtown Dayton is now open with a temporary historic exhibit.
Downtown Dayton Partnership
The Old Courthouse in downtown Dayton is now open with a temporary historic exhibit.

The Old Courthouse on Courthouse Square, in downtown Dayton, has been transformed into a museum.

After being open during NATO's conference, the exhibit is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27 - 29.

Titled “Dayton Around the World,” the exhibit features a collection of original and replica documents, including the Wright Brothers’ innovations in aviation, historic photographs, and different geologic and fossil specimens discovered in the Miami Valley.

The courthouse also has artifacts on loan from the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries, historical items from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and images of the Dayton Peace Accords, signed in 1995 to end the Bosnian War.
Tags
Local & Statewide News 2025 NATO in Dayton