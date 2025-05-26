Here's the tear down schedule for NATO barriers in Dayton

Barriers are starting to come down this afternoon, after being put up for NATO over Memorial Day weekend.

Dayton Police Department said in a statement that this will be a staged process requiring coordination among multiple vendors and city personnel.

Here's the plan for the order of road openings and fence removal:

1. Riverscape

2. Monument Avenue

3. Main Street

4. First Street, and anything on side streets north of First Street

5. All streets west of Main Street, which include West Second, West Third Street, and Ludlow

6. East Third Street and St. Clair Street

7. East Second Street, between N. Main Street and Patterson Boulevard, will be the last road to open

8. The fencing at Court House Square will be the last fence to be torn down

Some of the barriers may be moved to the side of the road, which could create some lane restrictions, until they can be removed from the area.

Police urged people to use the above reference the map for the order of operations for removing fencing and opening roads.

"We deeply appreciate your continued patience and understanding as crews work to return us to normal operations. Officers will also be present in the area to assist with ensuring the safety of our Public Works personnel and vendor staff," the police stated.

