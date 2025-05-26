2025 NATO conference winds down in Dayton

The 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly is winding down, after convening in Dayton for Memorial Day weekend.

In June, allied defense ministers will meet in Brussels at the NATO headquarters. That’s when they will review the work these parliamentarians did while in Dayton.

Today, each of the five committees for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly are presenting a report of the issues addressed during their closed sessions.

Officials said fencing and road closures will be removed May 27 in downtown Dayton.

Members spent the weekend debating numerous topics including global economics, international defense and cyber security.

One proposal is for the creation of a Center for Democratic Resilience at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Parliamentary president Marcos Perestrello said it will counter hybrid warfare.

"Many countries are victims of the interference of autocrats and their mining of their democracy and democratic values," said Perestrello. "Cyber security is an example. Very important how you can use non-military assets to create strong disruptions on the function of a country and the safety of a population."

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to delegations during their Friday opening ceremony. He reminded delegates of the vital role of Wright Patterson Air Force Base for all NATO nations in terms of their safety.

"New technologies are developed and acquired in support of our own NATO operations and for sale to our allies," explained DeWine. "By using common aircrafts and tactics throughout Europe, NATO demonstrates its shared strength which is fundamental to deterring threats to the security of member nations."