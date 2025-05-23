U.S. won't offer NATO 'unlimited means for undefined, uncertain, or unrealistic ends'

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the Trump Administration is eager to work with NATO to resolve conflicts.

But he set firm parameters.

"The United States is not offering unlimited means for undefined, uncertain, or unrealistic ends. The United States can be a willing partner with considerable political capital. We can work hard, but we will work only with those committed to a practical realism for their own countries," Landau said.

Landau gave this statement while addressing delegates at the 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly.

Delegates from 32 nations gathered at the event in downtown Dayton Friday night for the session's opening ceremony, held at the city's Schuster Performing Arts Center.

This weekend, delegates will debate a range of international topics in closed committee sessions.

It's the first time in more than 20 years that the session has been held in the U.S.