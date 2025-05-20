PHOTOS: Local artists create window displays ahead of NATO in Dayton

Local artists are showing their creativity for the 30th Anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords and this weekend’s NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Sidewalk Studios are 3D exhibits and window clings by 14 area artists displayed along North Main Street in downtown Dayton.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) said the exhibit honors Dayton’s history of peace and innovation.

Downtown Dayton Partnership A completed window display along Main Street in downtown Dayton shows portraits by Welcome Dayton.

Culture Works President & CEO Lisa Hanson said the Dayton region is lucky to have such talented artists to brighten up downtown storefronts.

Several of those artists will speak at an event called “Local Love: Art Stroll & Business Blitz” at 225 N. Main St. from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

The exhibit will be displayed for the rest of the summer.

Sidewalk Studios is the result of a collaboration with the Downtown Dayton Partnership, Culture Works, the International Peace Museum, and the city of Dayton.