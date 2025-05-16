Crews to install barriers for NATO conference starting May 20 in downtown Dayton

On May 20, crews will begin erecting thousands of feet of fencing and concrete barriers marking off the NATO Village in downtown Dayton.

At the same time, Dayton Police Major Chris Malson said downtown roads will close.

"It's primarily in the area of Second and Main Streets and a couple blocks in each direction. Then it will continue through Wednesday night we'll have the final area completely closed down," Malson said. "This is going to include road closures as well as pedestrian fence closures in the area."

The NATO Village boundaries stretch from East Monument to just before East Fourth Street. And between North Wilkinson Street to a part of North St. Clair.

Air space is also being secured. Drones won’t be allowed near downtown. Another security feature is pedestrian corridors.

"That is a way for people to move into different parts of the NATO Village to still go to their residences, their businesses that are in there," Malson said. "They can go through these checkpoints without going through police. They can go down these corridors without any police interaction."

A place is also designated for protestors at East Second and North Jefferson Streets.

"That is a city parking lot. There's no need for anybody to register at that point. We're not doing background checks. There's no police interaction. People can come in," stated Malson. "That'll be a location where they can be seen and heard by the delegates. No permits required. We're just designating that as an open area to have those lawful protests."

All of these designated areas and parking is posted on natopa-dayton2025.dot.org

Several hundred additional law enforcement officers from across the state will also come to Dayton to assist with security.