Xenia Community Library reveals newly expanded home

The newly transformed Xenia Community Library is open for business.

The renovated building greets patrons with an airy, modern entrance at East Market and North Whiteman Streets.

Almost two years ago, community members told the leadership they wanted more windows for natural light, a larger maker space, a larger children’s section as well as more quiet reading spaces and meeting rooms.

Xenia Community Library/Alli Mullikin Photography The Xenia Community Library is fully open in its newly expanded space.

Karl Colón, executive director, said the architects turned their ideas into a place where people can find resources for success.

"We actually work with a volunteer income tax association who will do your taxes for you. We have the ability to deliver a full range of services through the internet around the world. We will teach you how to design your dreams in our maker space," Colón said. "From working with our developmentally disabled community, working with our military, working with our seniors, working with our businesses. You've got to remember, the box that the library fits into is community success."

Kathryn Mobley / Kathryn Mobley The renovated Xenia Community Library features the Spark Place, where people can turn their ideas into reality.

The "Spark Place" maker space features four 3D printers, a soldering station, video recording and editing, a sound booth for audio recording, large format printers for posters, banners and stickers, a photo studio, laser cutters and engravers and more.

The children's area has also grown, there's more seating areas and meeting spaces.

"Our space is where the community can gather," Colón said. "I love overhearing people who walk in not knowing each other start quietly talking, helping each other on projects and exchanging ideas."

The renovated library now has an additional one thousand square, expanding the facility to 3,800 square feet. It also has a new HVAC system and enhanced security. The overall project cost about $10 million dollars.

