40 new homes planned in West Dayton neighborhoods through land bank program

New housing is under development in Dayton's Madden Hills neighborhood, as part of larger project to build 40 new homes in West Dayton and rehab 24 others around the city.

The Montgomery County Land Bank broke ground on the first phase of the project in the Madden Hills neighborhood on May 9.

The organization worked with local officials, community leaders, neighborhood residents and the Ohio Department of Development to design new housing developments in the community.

Glenda Thomas, a Madden Hills community representative, said developers worked hand-in-hand with residents in the neighborhood on the project.

“The community is very excited. They sent us all the plans and we got to choose which houses we wanted to go with, so it’s fantastic,” she said.

The Montgomery County Land Bank was awarded $6.9 million to build 40 new homes and rehabilitate 24 existing properties as part of the Welcome Home Ohio program.

The state’s Welcome Home Ohio program is investing $150 million in grants and tax credits to purchase, rehabilitate or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans.

"This whole Welcome Home [Ohio] program, is something that warms my heart tremendousl," said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. "Thinking about how it's going to be when people begin to move into these spaces and having to have a home ownership opportunity is going to something great for them."

To apply, residents must be at or below 80% of the area median income, first-time homebuyers and they may not rent out any portion of the property for the first five years of ownership.

They must also complete a homebuyer education course, homebuyer counseling and take Habitat for Humanity’s Home Maintenance Course after closing on the home.

"We know that when families own homes, they gain stability, equity, and a stronger connection to their community," said Ohio State Sen. Willis Blackshear.

Blackshear grew up just down the road from the Madden Hills neighborhood himself.

"I spent my first 14 years in that area until we moved to the Lakeview community," he said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "But it's a privilege to stand here with you all today as we break ground on what I believe is more than just a housing project. It's a promise. A promise that Montgomery County is investing in its people, in its neighborhoods, in its future."

Montgomery County Land Bank Forty new homes are planned for construction in West Dayton and 24 additional home renovations are planned throughout the city.

Organizers said they hope this project will transform West Dayton.

"I think it's great that the neighborhood is so engaged and excited to see this happen. You can see the smiles on their faces," Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. "I think they're excited to see young families come back to the neighborhood and so that's what these dollars are, is a chance at opportunity for the Dayton area to continue to grow and thrive."

The project will start with around five houses in the Madden Hills area before branching out to other neighborhoods, said Paul Bradley, executive director of the Montgomery County Land Bank.

Fairview, Dayton View Triangle and Wolf Creek will also receive funding for new homes. Bradley said once they complete the development in the Madden Hills neighborhood, West Dayton residents can expect to see more housing opportunities across the city.

"On top of that, the rehabs, we're kind of at the mercy of where we could acquire properties. And so those are sprinkled a little bit throughout the county," he said. "But all of that is part of this first grant application with Welcome Home [Ohio]. 40 houses, 24 rehabs. If we are so fortunate to have another round of funding from the state, we fully anticipate to go after additional rounds of funding and to continue to do this work."

Renovations on those existing properties will take place in 13 other Dayton neighborhoods through the program as development continues.

"I think we've got strong leaders in our communities, citywide, we've got the county land bank, all of them have come together. We couldn't ask for more," Thomas said.