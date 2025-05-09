Courts announce schedules during NATO in Dayton

During the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Montgomery County Juvenile Court will operate on a limited basis.

The Court Services and Intervention Center will remain open, but the Detention Center on West Second Street will not host outside groups, and visitations will only be virtual.

Other court departments located outside of downtown Dayton will not be affected by the enhanced security measures. Organizers anticipate more than 1,000 attendees will attend the NATO events during the week of May 21-26.

The General Division of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court will hear cases during the event, May 21 through May 26.

Its regularly scheduled Arraignment Docket will be remote on May 22 for in-custody defendants only beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Civil Stalking Protection Order Office will be open and ex parte hearings will be conducted based on filings that week.

However, the Perry Street entrance to the courthouse will be closed during the NATO event. People should use the entrance at the corner of West Third Street and North Perry Street.

