Regulators remove Antioch College's financial distress designation

The Higher Learning Commission has removed the financial distress designation from Antioch College.

This status change went into effect last week. Members of a special advisory team sent a report acknowledging the school has a viable plan and demonstrating progress in key financial areas.

The Higher Learning Commission is a national, private nonprofit that accredits about 1,000 American colleges and universities.

The report also noted Antioch needs to continue:



managing enrollment management

working toward financial sustainability

developing diverse revenue streams

monitoring the college’s financial progress

and working on a long-term plan for the endowment.

Antioch leaders declined an interview request from WYSO. But they said in a statement they have a plan to address these areas.

The commission is directing the school to include an update as part of its 2026 reaccreditation report on the regular 10 year cycle.

