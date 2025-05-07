© 2025 WYSO
Regulators remove Antioch College's financial distress designation

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
antioch college
ANTIOCH COLLEGE/FILE

The Higher Learning Commission has removed the financial distress designation from Antioch College.

This status change went into effect last week. Members of a special advisory team sent a report acknowledging the school has a viable plan and demonstrating progress in key financial areas.

The Higher Learning Commission is a national, private nonprofit that accredits about 1,000 American colleges and universities.

The report also noted Antioch needs to continue:

  • managing enrollment management
  • working toward financial sustainability
  • developing diverse revenue streams
  • monitoring the college’s financial progress
  • and working on a long-term plan for the endowment.

Antioch leaders declined an interview request from WYSO. But they said in a statement they have a plan to address these areas.

The commission is directing the school to include an update as part of its 2026 reaccreditation report on the regular 10 year cycle.
