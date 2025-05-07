Regulators remove Antioch College's financial distress designation
The Higher Learning Commission has removed the financial distress designation from Antioch College.
This status change went into effect last week. Members of a special advisory team sent a report acknowledging the school has a viable plan and demonstrating progress in key financial areas.
The Higher Learning Commission is a national, private nonprofit that accredits about 1,000 American colleges and universities.
The report also noted Antioch needs to continue:
- managing enrollment management
- working toward financial sustainability
- developing diverse revenue streams
- monitoring the college’s financial progress
- and working on a long-term plan for the endowment.
Antioch leaders declined an interview request from WYSO. But they said in a statement they have a plan to address these areas.
The commission is directing the school to include an update as part of its 2026 reaccreditation report on the regular 10 year cycle.