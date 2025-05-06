Dayton Live gets $2M grant to become more energy efficient

The Ohio Department of Development is awarding nearly $8.5 million dollars in grants to support energy efficiency projects from nine organizations across the state.

That includes Dayton Live in Montgomery County. It will receive more than $2.2 million for upgrades to its venues.

This includes building automations upgrades, replacing a chiller and wintergarden light fixtures, and replacing work lights with LED lighting.

These updates are expected to yield an annual utility savings of about 15%.

Dayton Live operates the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, Metropolitan Arts Center (home of The Loft Theatre), PNC Arts Annex, and The Arts Garage.

This is the third round of funding from the Advanced Energy Fund. It helps businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and educational institutions to reduce energy use and costs.

A total of eight counties will receive money for projects.

