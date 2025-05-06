© 2025 WYSO
Dayton Live gets $2M grant to become more energy efficient

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
The 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony was held on November 10, 2024 at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
The Schuster Center in downtown Dayton, pictured November 10, 2024.

The Ohio Department of Development is awarding nearly $8.5 million dollars in grants to support energy efficiency projects from nine organizations across the state.

That includes Dayton Live in Montgomery County. It will receive more than $2.2 million for upgrades to its venues.

This includes building automations upgrades, replacing a chiller and wintergarden light fixtures, and replacing work lights with LED lighting.

These updates are expected to yield an annual utility savings of about 15%.

Dayton Live operates the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, Metropolitan Arts Center (home of The Loft Theatre), PNC Arts Annex, and The Arts Garage.

This is the third round of funding from the Advanced Energy Fund. It helps businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and educational institutions to reduce energy use and costs.

A total of eight counties will receive money for projects.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Schuster CenterDayton Live
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank