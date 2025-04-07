Flooding impacts Dayton-area roads, parks after days of rain

Heavy rain led to flooded areas around the Miami Valley on Monday.

Throughout the day, a major high-water event was still underway across the region, according to the Miami Conservancy District which maintains a system of dams and levees.

The district's dams — Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, and Taylorsville — were storing floodwaters. While river levels still require careful monitoring by MCD staff, many areas had crested Monday and started slowly receding.

Following a weekend of storms, Harrison Township officials said there is flooding in several parts of the Montgomery County community, including the El Dorado Platt neighborhood and in the neighborhood along Shiloh Drive. Township crews and emergency responders are actively working to manage the situation and keep residents safe, leaders said in a statement.

“We’re seeing water rise in multiple low-lying areas. Our first responders, service crews, and administrative staff are all working together to respond quickly and effectively,” stated Township Administrator Shannon Meadows.

People should not drive or wade through flood waters, which can be dangerous and deeper than they appear.

The flooding led to Five Rivers MetroParks closing all or part of Englewood MetroPark, Huffman MetroPark

Island MetroPark, Taylorsville MetroPark, Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark and Aullwood Garden MetroPark lot.

Five Rivers MetroParks posted Monday that some parks are still closed and staff are working to assess and see when different locations can reopen.

Before visiting a park, people can check the MetroParks alerts page at metroparks.org/alerts to see what parks are open.

The park district also stated that after floodwaters recede, sediment left behind in parks and on trails can be slippery. Visitors should exercise caution and wear appropriate footwear. To help maintain trail conditions, learn how to properly traverse muddy trails.

