Miami Conservancy District fully activates flood protection system after heavy rainfall

The Miami Conservancy District said it fully activated its flood protection system in response to widespread heavy rainfall across the Great Miami River Watershed.

All five dams — Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, Taylorsville, and Huffman—are now storing water after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell across the Great Miami River Watershed over the last 72 hours.

The district said Saturday tahjt more rain is on the way (0.75"–1.5" expected). Floodgates also are closed in Piqua, Troy, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Middletown, and Hamilton to protect communities.

The district said its crews are working around the clock, monitoring rivers and operating pump stations.

The district also said that:



The Miami Conservancy District riverfront parks in West Carrollton (Miami Bend Park) and Moraine (East River Landing) are closed while they store floodwater.

Bike Trails inside the levees may also be under water.

River levels are not expected to crest until Sunday into Monday.

The district's flood protection system serves 23 communities across southwest Ohio. It includes five dry dams, 55 miles of levees and floodwalls, and dozens of floodgates and pump stations.

