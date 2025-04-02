Hall Hunger Initiative to host fast for peace with Dayton International Peace Museum

Dayton’s Hall Hunger Initiative is partnering with the Dayton International Peace Museum to host a fast for peace and food justice on Friday.

The founder of Hall Hunger Initiative, Ambassador Tony Hall, said part of the reason for joining this fast is to address recent cuts in federal funding to food assistance programs that provide for the nation’s food insecure citizens.

“That's why food banks and food pantries exist, to help them," he said. "When you make cuts, you exasperate the whole process and it's going to cause a lot of problems and a lot of misery and it just, it's unfair.”

The fast begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and continues through Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Dayton International Peace Museum hosts its Season for Non-Violence in between the anniversary of Gandhi and Martin Luther King's assassination to recognize their use of non-violent protests. This fast will coincide with the season.

"True peace cannot be achieved without justice, and food justice is a fundamental part of that equation. Access to healthy, nutritious food is a basic human right, and when we fight- and speak out- for equitable distribution, we are fighting for a more peaceful world where every person can thrive. When we lift one, we lift all. Only together is peace possible,” said Alice Young-Basora, Executive Director of the Dayton International Peace Museum in a written statement.

Hall will be in attendance to speak about his work with Ukraine, ending blood diamonds and his own 22-day fast.

"We'll be talking about fasting and we'll be talking about what is a fast," he said. "I'll be talking about some of the things I was involved with in the Congress, about blood diamonds — I'll be talking about some of the ways that people can help other people."

Hall says fasting is a non-violent way to call attention to the hungry and needy in our nation.

“Fasting is a very powerful way to really firmly stand up for those who are hungry and struggling," he said. "And it calls attention to their needs. You can fast for a day. you can fast for a meal.”

Light refreshments will be served to participants at the end of the fast.

The event will also host performances from the World House Choir, University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble and Olohana’s Polynesian Dance Troupe. There will also be an announcement about the Miami Valley Peace Maker Prize during the event.

"A fast is not supposed to be sad, the fast is to be joyful and exciting," he said. "And so we want it to be fun and enjoyable and entertaining and interesting and important. And so there's gonna be all kinds of opportunities to enjoy things."

If locals cannot attend the fast this weekend, Hall said he encourages them to help out in the community in any way they can.

"If they can do the thing that's in front of them and volunteer at a food bank or a food pantry or just help the person right next door to them, that would be wonderful," he said.