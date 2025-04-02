Cherry blossoms bloom in Harrison Township in sign of recovery from 2019 tornadoes

New cherry blossoms are blooming in Harrison Township.

The 25 trees were recently planted to help restore Sinclair Park, 685 Shoup Mill Road, after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes tore through.

The cherry trees were made possible through the Operation 2000 Cherry Tree Project and funded by the Honda Foundation.

Harrison Township New cherry trees bloom in Sinclair Park in Harrison Township.

“This project has truly transformed Sinclair Park,” stated Merle Cyphers, Harrison Township service director. “After the tornadoes, this area lost so many trees. Now, thanks to this initiative, we’re seeing new life take root. These cherry blossoms will be a lasting symbol of renewal for our community.”

Harrison Township was among the Dayton area communities that were hardest hit by the destructive tornadoes. The project aims to bring new life to the Dayton region by planting cherry trees as a symbol of resilience and renewal.

The township is encouraging people to visit the parks while the trees are still in full bloom.

Parks Now Open: