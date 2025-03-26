© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greene County sheriff: new jail under construction been needed 'for decades'

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
Pictured - Greene County broke ground on the Greene County Gene Fischer Justice Center on October 27, 2023.
Greene County, Ohio
Greene County broke ground on the Greene County Gene Fischer Justice Center on October 27, 2023. Picture taken December 30, 2024.

Green County officials are taking steps to tear down the old county jail located in downtown Xenia.

Meanwhile a new Greene County correctional facility is being constructed.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said the facility upgrade is long overdue.

“The amount of people that have substance abuse and mental health issues that come into our facilities has continued to increase. The age of our population in the jail has increased. So for many, many reasons this facility has been needed in our county for decades," he said.

After the groundbreaking in December, progress is being made on the new $76 million Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center at 2295 Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia.

The nonprofit Xenia Community Improvement Corp. will apply for funding from the state’s brownfield remediation program to finance the demolition of the old jail and administrative offices.

While the funding process plays out, the county is still operating the jail as a detention facility.

Once removed, the old site would house new facilities for much of the county’s administrative services.

Keep up with all WYSO's local coverage and sign up for our morning newsletter.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Greene County Ohio
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney