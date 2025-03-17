© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inactive Ohio voters urged to update registration ahead of purge

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
Ohioans who don't often vote are urged to check their registration status with the Secretary of State's office.
Secretary of State
/
Secretary of State
Ohioans who don't often vote are urged to check their registration status with the Secretary of State's office.

Across Ohio, there are 352,389 inactive voters.
This according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

His office published a list of inactive voter registrations eligible for removal from the Statewide Voter Registration Database.

No inactive voter registrations will be canceled before the May 2025 Primary Election. All inactive registrations will be purged Sept. 23.

LaRose's office is urging voters to go online and confirm their registration status.

The Secretary of State's office said two tools are used to create the list of inactive voters:

  • the National Change of Address database, which identifies voters who have shown no voting activity for a period of four years.
  • Also a process that identifies voters who have shown no voting activity for a period of six years.

Each county board of election is required to identify and remove past-due cancelations.

If you have not voted in the past few elections, go to registrationreadiness.ohiosos.gov, fill in your name and address to see if you are on the inactive voter list.

Tags
Local & Statewide News VotingOhio Secretary of State's Office
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley