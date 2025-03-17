Inactive Ohio voters urged to update registration ahead of purge

Across Ohio, there are 352,389 inactive voters.

This according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

His office published a list of inactive voter registrations eligible for removal from the Statewide Voter Registration Database.

No inactive voter registrations will be canceled before the May 2025 Primary Election. All inactive registrations will be purged Sept. 23.

LaRose's office is urging voters to go online and confirm their registration status.

The Secretary of State's office said two tools are used to create the list of inactive voters:



the National Change of Address database, which identifies voters who have shown no voting activity for a period of four years.

Also a process that identifies voters who have shown no voting activity for a period of six years.

Each county board of election is required to identify and remove past-due cancelations.

If you have not voted in the past few elections, go to registrationreadiness.ohiosos.gov, fill in your name and address to see if you are on the inactive voter list.