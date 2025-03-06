Springfield mayor responds to Trumps comments to Congress on city

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue pushed back against comments President Trump made about the city during his speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

The president said that cities like Springfield had been quote “destroyed” unquote by the effects of immigration policies.

Rue issued a statement Wednesday disputing that characterization.

He said Springfield has experienced a strain on resources. But notes the majority of immigrants here are living peacefully.

"The greatest hardship we have faced in the past six months is the mischaracterization of our city. We need to be recognized as a community that, despite its challenges, is continuing to move forward and is far from being destroyed,” he said.

Rue also said Springfield is seeing economic growth, new housing developments and leaders collaborating.

The mayor urged the White House to take a comprehensive look at immigration policies. But he also cautions them to avoid overcorrecting.

"If the previous administration had taken a closer look at the impact of the influx on communities like ours, we might not be in this situation. However, the same mistake can be made by overcorrecting," Rue stated.

