Flu cases soar: Heres advice from doctors on how to stay healthy

Flu season typically sees a spike in cases in January and February each year.

But flu hospitalizations in Ohio are close to five times what we would normally see this time of year and the state just reported its first child flu-related death last week.

The U.S. is seeing the highest level of cases in 15 years this season and numbers continue to rise.

"The Center for Disease Control and Prevention actually have shown that nationally, our flu rate in Ohio is at the highest tier," said Dr. Mimi Kokoska, the Market Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement.

More than 9,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized with the flu. As the illness continues to spread, Dr. Kokoska suggests avoiding going into a doctor's office if possible.

"They can contact their primary care physician and see if they're a candidate for receiving medication, for example the Tamiflu, if they're a candidate for that, or as symptomatic control, " she said. "But really avoid going in if possible to the primary care office. If they can, contact their physician remotely — just to decrease a spread."

Close to 43% of Ohioans are recorded as receiving a flu shot this year. That low rate can contribute to the quick spread of the illness.

Dr. Kokoska said it is not too late to get a vaccine to boost your immune system and help fight the virus.

“It will, not only potentially prevent getting the influenza virus, but also, when exposed to it, to have less severity of symptoms from the flu virus,” she said.

Flu shots are typically covered by insurance and available through a primary care physician, clinic or pharmacy.

Kokoska said Ohioans can also stay healthy by practicing good hand hygiene and decreasing exposure to large groups or sick people.

"Washing one's hands, using hand sanitizer for example, decreasing one's exposure to large groups of people," she said. "And with this recent weather, of course and during the winter, a lot of people are indoors. So really, decreasing the exposure and contact with people, especially if they're ill."

She also suggests getting other preventative vaccines to avoid further illness this time of year.

"The respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is another, vaccine that's available to and RSV is also prevalent at this time of the year and can affect children as well as adults and seniors," she said. "And so that's highly recommended as well. And you can get all three vaccines at the same time."