Springfield-based Think Tank to get up to $200,000 grant

Think Tank Inc., has been named a catalyst impact partner by the Stand Together Foundation.

The Springfield-based nonprofit will now have access to up to $200,000 in grant money.

The executive director of Think Tank, Marlo Fox, said they will receive $100,000 a year for up to two years.

"Some of those funds will be dedicated to giving our staff access to some of the training and tools that we get through some kind of immersion experiences. But the majority of those funds are discretionary for us," she said. "So we are able to really invest some of those resources to grow programs that had been maybe under-invested in the past but hold a lot of promise."

Think Tank focuses on bringing dignity and opportunity to people living with the economic and social burden of poverty.

It does this through poverty simulations, training content and other initiatives guided by leaders with lived experience.

"Think Tank has been around since 2006 and we started as a very regionally focused nonprofit that was looking to address poverty in ways that were more lasting and to really focus on best practices around poverty and training and equipping groups that were working with families navigating poverty. And our reach has now grown," she said. "We've developed a national network and been able to provide our training and tools all across the United States."

It was selected for the program for demonstrating innovative, bottom-up approaches to addressing society’s greatest challenges.

Fox said the organization will increase its impact by joining this network of nonprofits and social entrepreneurs.

“It gave us access to leadership training, financial resources and tools to really try to accelerate our impact at a much higher level," she said. "So we were honored to be selected with just a small handful of other groups around the country.”

Other Southwest Ohio groups in the network include Safe Families, Brigid's Path, Narrative 4, Found Village, Cincinnati Works, Family Promise, Youth Advocate Program, Per Scholas, Mortar and Undivided.

"So we actually have a pretty strong contingent from Southwest Ohio that are a part of this cohort that's really working to drive solutions again, in a very empowering way," Fox said.

They will also receive management coaching and other support to help the organization find solutions through a management philosophy that maximizes the talents of their partners.

“Those closest to the problem are oftentimes closest to the solution – That individual should, you know, have freedom to be empowered to direct the solutions that are most meaningful to them," Fox said.