© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Springfield coach to be inducted into Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:42 AM EST
Coach Walters will be inducted posthumously into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on April 12 in Columbus.
/
Contributed
Coach Walters will be inducted posthumously into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on April 12 in Columbus.

A former Springfield South High School coach and athletic director will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Paul "Bucky" Walters was already a championship winning coach when he came to Springfield in 1953.

He remained a Springfield coach until 1963 when he became the city’s athletic director - serving in that position for 20 years.

In that time, Walters helped form the Western Ohio League and serve as its chairman. He was also a former president of the Greater Ohio League.

Walters died in 1989. He was inducted into the Springfield High School Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Springfield City School District says Walters' "overall record as a head basketball coach was 295-115 in 16 years. This includes stats from his five years coaching at Columbus East High School before coming to Springfield.

His posthumous induction into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame takes on April 12 in Columbus.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfield Public Schools
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney