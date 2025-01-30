Former Springfield coach to be inducted into Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

A former Springfield South High School coach and athletic director will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Paul "Bucky" Walters was already a championship winning coach when he came to Springfield in 1953.

He remained a Springfield coach until 1963 when he became the city’s athletic director - serving in that position for 20 years.

In that time, Walters helped form the Western Ohio League and serve as its chairman. He was also a former president of the Greater Ohio League.

Walters died in 1989. He was inducted into the Springfield High School Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Springfield City School District says Walters' "overall record as a head basketball coach was 295-115 in 16 years. This includes stats from his five years coaching at Columbus East High School before coming to Springfield.

His posthumous induction into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame takes on April 12 in Columbus.

