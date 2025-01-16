Dayton U.S. Rep. Mike Turner removed as chairman of Intelligence Committee

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner will no longer serve as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Multiple national news outlets report that Speaker Mike Johnson will not make Turner chair of the committee in the 119th Congress, citing that the move was backed by incoming President Donald Trump.

“I’m very proud to have served on the House Intelligence Committee and as its chairman. There are great members on the Committee, and I’m honored to have served with them," Turner said in a statement.

Turner, an Ohio Republican, represents much of Montgomery and Greene counties. He stated that his work to expand missions and capabilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues, and that he looks forward to welcoming the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Dayton in the coming months.

Turner will serve on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for the 119th Congress.

