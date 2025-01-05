Dayton region under winter storm warning until midnight

Many businesses, schools and government offices closed Monday, as the first winter storm of 2025 hit southern Ohio.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until Monday at midnight, covering an area that includes much of the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, which issued the warning, predicted between five and nine inches of snow, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph at times.

The warning includes Fayette, Union, and Wayne Counties in Indiana and Fairfield, Fayette, Hocking, Pickaway, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble Counties in Ohio.

As snow piled up, many businesses and government offices announced plans to close Monday.

Some of these include



all Dayton Metro Library branches

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, for non-essential missions

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

University of Dayton

all Sinclair Community College locations

Central State University

the left lane of I-75 south between Needmore Road and Leo Street

all Five Rivers MetroParks and facilities, including the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark and the sledding hills at Germantown, Englewood and Taylorsville MetroParks

Montgomery County Transfer Station

Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies as of Monday morning.

A Level 2 snow emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. People should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office maintains a Snow Emergency Information Line. Residents can get current snow emergency information by dialing 937-496-SNOW (7669) or at www.mcohiosheriff.org.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported that more than 780 crews were working statewide to clear roadways.

ODOT said at the time that three of the department's plows had been struck during the current storm, and 12 had been struck in total for the winter season.

"Give us room to work. It’s for everyone’s safety," ODOT said on its Facebook page.

If travel is required, the National Weather Service advised drivers to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

