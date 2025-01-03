© 2025 WYSO
A winter wonderland may be pretty to look at but deadly to drive in. Here's some safety tips.

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:44 PM EST
More than 100 ODOT road crews are tackling the blowing snow and ice covered roads in the Miami Valley area. Most crews are working 12-hour shifts.
ODOT
/
ODOT
Street crews do their best to keep roads clear of snow and ice during winter weather events. But there are things drivers can do to reduce their chances of having an accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were more than 8,000 crashes in the state last year due to slick winter roads, resulting in 15 deaths.

The patrol also said that 21% of crashes were due to driving too fast for the slick conditions, and 13% due to following too closely.

State law requires vehicles to use headlights whenever the windshield wipers are in use.

If you become stuck in the snow, pull off of the roadway as much as possible, turn on the hazard lights, clear the tailpipe of snow to avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning, and call #677 and stay in the vehicle to wait for help.

A winter survival kit is recommended, which includes a flashlight, blankets, shovel, ice scraper, tow cables, jumper cables, and a phone battery charger.

Check to make sure your vehicle’s tires, wipers and battery are in good shape.
Local & Statewide News Winter Weather
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
