A winter wonderland may be pretty to look at but deadly to drive in. Here's some safety tips.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were more than 8,000 crashes in the state last year due to slick winter roads, resulting in 15 deaths.

The patrol also said that 21% of crashes were due to driving too fast for the slick conditions, and 13% due to following too closely.

State law requires vehicles to use headlights whenever the windshield wipers are in use.

If you become stuck in the snow, pull off of the roadway as much as possible, turn on the hazard lights, clear the tailpipe of snow to avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning, and call #677 and stay in the vehicle to wait for help.

A winter survival kit is recommended, which includes a flashlight, blankets, shovel, ice scraper, tow cables, jumper cables, and a phone battery charger.

Check to make sure your vehicle’s tires, wipers and battery are in good shape.