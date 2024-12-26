Blue envelopes aim to help autistic residents and police communicate better

Traffic stops can be challenging if a driver is autistic or nonverbal.

This is why the city of Vandalia is encouraging these drivers and their families to pick up a blue envelope at the police station.

Inside, the driver puts their license, insurance card and registration. The front indicates the driver is on the autism spectrum and a box is checked whether they are verbal or nonverbal. Officer Rich Sommer believed this tool can make traffic stops less stressful.

"If you get stopped by an officer, you can hand them this. It automatically tells the officer that the driver's nonverbal," Sommer said. "So they (officer) don't think they're being defiant."

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Supporters of using the blue envelopes consider them another tool to help autistic residents feel valued in the community.

The back gives officers instructions on to have a better interaction. Sommer said his department is also working to reach a larger audience next spring.

"We'll partner with Autism Society Dayton, and hopefully a National Night Out and open house," Sommer said. "We can advertise and get those envelopes out to people and they can learn more."

Elizabeth Friedman is with the Dayton Autism Society and a strong advocate of the blue envelope. She said this tool will help de-escalate anxieties between an autistic driver and an officer during a traffic stop.

"Anything that is going to promote the safety of our individuals on the spectrum but also our officers, we want to make sure everyone is safe all around," Friedman said. "This connects the two, we love it."

Centerville police are also using the blue envelope while other surrounding communities are speaking with Sommer to learn how to integrate it into their police department and public agencies that interact with autistic residents. Sommer also believes the blue envelope can benefit other residents who have communication challenges.

