Wright-Patterson Air Force Base launches new office, appoints civilian leader

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:18 AM EST
Image of General Duke Z. Richardson (l) and Amanda Gentry (r) present the new logo of the Integrated Development Office. According Gen. Richardson, the IDO will make sure airmen have what they need to respond to global threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
General Duke Z. Richardson (l) and Amanda Gentry (r) present the new logo of the Integrated Development Office. According Gen. Richardson, the IDO will make sure airmen have what they need to respond to global threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

A civilian leader has been installed as the head of a new office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Members of the Air Force Band of Flight set the stage Tuesday for a unique leadership ceremony: the installation of Amanda Gentry as the first director of the Integrated Development Office–commonly called IDO.

"Today, I am honored to appoint Ms. Gentry. She is absolutely the right person to lead this new organization," said General Duke Z. Richardson.

According to Richardson, the IDO will make sure airmen have what they need to respond to global threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Amanda Gentry is the new director of the U.S. Air Force Integrated Development Office, also called IDO. Gentry notes the IDO is unique because it brings all purchasing efforts for the U.S. Air Force under one office.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Amanda Gentry is the new director of the U.S. Air Force Integrated Development Office, also called IDO. Gentry notes the IDO is unique because it brings all purchasing efforts for the U.S. Air Force under one office.

Gentry notes the IDO is unique because it brings all purchasing efforts for the U.S. Air Force under one office.

"This office will take the requirements that the war fighters have, how they actually want to fight, and then we'll turn that into what are the things the Air Force actually needs to buy and field for them whether that's planes or whether that's logistics equipment," Gentry said. She also stressed her team’s success is linked to its partnerships with the Integrated Capabilities Command and with private industry leaders.

According to Gentry, the IDO will consolidate and steam line Air Forces purchases.

"Before the IDO these  development activities were spread out in offices all across the Air Force. Some of them had the staff and the funding to do this really well. A lot of them did not. Also, they all followed different processes to be able to do this work," Gentry said. "So it was really important to have a single focal point that the requirements community could come to, as well as the rest of the acquisition community could come to you to make sure that we're all singing to the same sheet of music."

By mid 2025, the IDO will grow to 200 employees with an initial operating budget of more than $309 million dollars.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
By mid 2025, the IDO will grow to 200 employees with an initial operating budget of more than $309 million dollars.

By mid 2025, the IDO will grow to about 200 employees with an initial operating budget of more than $309 million.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley