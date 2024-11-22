$400M in projects competed so far this year in downtown Dayton

A new report from the Downtown Dayton Partnership says that $400 million in projects have been completed or are anticipated to be completed in Downtown Dayton this year.

The report includes a number of other notable numbers.

Downtown foot traffic is at 84% percent of what it was pre-pandemic

28 new businesses opened in 2024.

2024 saw 353 newly added/anticipated housing units, bringing the total to 2,386 housing units downtown.

Several hospitality development projects are underway downtown. Downtown has seen 221 new hotel rooms completed, 326 more rooms under construction, and 413 additional rooms in the pipeline.

Fifty-five businesses are now participating in the Downtown Dayton DORA, making it the largest in the state of Ohio.

“Downtown is outpacing other metro areas across the country as it has returned to 84% of its pre-pandemic foot traffic levels," said said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

She said over all, there have been $2.55 billion in projects completed downtown since 2010.

