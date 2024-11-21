PepsiCo production facility in Cincinnati area to close, affecting 136 employees

PepsiCo will close its Cincinnati production facility on Dec. 28.

Approximately 136 production employees will lose their jobs.

The state and city of Cincinnati were notified ahead of the closure through the WARN Act, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It’s a U.S. labor law requiring employers to give a written notice for mass layoffs or plant closures.

PepsiCo says those staff have been notified of other job openings at nearby facilities and will receive wage and benefits through their last day of employment.

A little more than 100 of the workers are members of Teamsters Local 1199, the notice says.

The affected employees were notified of the plant closure on Oct. 28, according to the WARN notice.