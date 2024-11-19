Thanksgiving 2024: Where to find free Dayton area meals, food distributions

Miami Valley Meals:

Miami Valley Meals will host its fifth annual Turkey Takeaway meals across six locations in the Dayton area.

"We always do sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and then we partner with Dayton Cooks who prepares a dessert," said Taylor Naragon, the Communications Manager at Miami Valley Meals. "Last year, it was like a pumpkin cookie."

The meals are free and for anyone who needs it. There will be single-serving and multi-serving half-pan meals available. All meals will be frozen and will need to be reheated in an oven.

"It's giving away prepared meals that are ready to eat," Naragon said. "We have a very generous sponsor, which is the Feast of Giving. They're the group that has traditionally hosted the event at the Convention Center."

Miami Valley Meals' annual Thanksgiving distribution is also supported by Gordon Food Service, Shaw Elementary School and Fit Body Boot Camp.

The distribution will be the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 27.

The locations include:

Trotwood-Madison High School

4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



University of Dayton Arena

1801 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Omega Baptist Church

1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH 45406

Noon to 2:00 p.m.



Have a Gay Day

1902 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414

Noon to 2:00 p.m.



Fairborn Phoenix Theater

34 S Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324

Noon to 2:00 p.m.



Thurgood Marshall High School

4447 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH 45417

Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Dayton Unit NAACP:

The Dayton Branch NAACP is hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for families in partnership with Kroger, Fuyao and retired entrepreneur William Pollard. This is the fifth annual giveaway. Only one turkey will be provided per family with a maximum of two turkeys per vehicle.

ID is required and will be strictly enforced.

It's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at 915 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45406.

Miracle Center on Holt Street Recovery Center: The Miracle Center will host its annual turkey giveaway at the addiction treatment center in Dayton. There are a limited number of turkeys so the center requests that attendees call ahead to register.

It's at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 420 Holt St., Dayton, OH 45402

House of Bead:

House of Bread is currently asking for turkey donations on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These will contribute to the pantry's meal services.

The facility is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH 45402

The Foodbank Inc. :

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting its Thanksgiving food distribution. Organizers ask visitors to clear a space in their car for food and the addition of children's book donations from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

It's from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theater. 6201 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414

City Light Church:

City Light Church is offering a free turkey handout. One turkey will be given out per car and 400 to 500 turkeys are available.

It's at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4242 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424

ElSombrero Mexican Restaurant:

The ElSombrero Mexican Restaurant in Troy is offering a free, community thanksgiving day dinner. The restaurant is providing a traditional turkey dinner with dessert and no drinks through its drive-thru.

It's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 1700 N Co. Rd., Troy, OH 45373

Jeanette's House of Hope:

Jeanette's House of Hope is offering a free thanksgiving dinner with delivery options for patrons ages 65 and older within delivery limits.

It's from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 900 Cincinnati St., Dayton, OH 45417.

Evangel Church of God:

Evangel Church of God is offering a free thanksgiving dinner and will be accepting donations.

It's from Noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 132 N Smithville Rd., Dayton, Oh 45403

Simple Street Ministry:

Simple Street Ministry is providing a simple Thanksgiving meal.

It's at Noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S Main St., Dayton, OH 45402

If you'd like to add group or distribution to the list please email Shay Frank at sfrank@wyso.org.