Ohio youth hunters check nearly 10,500 deer over weekend

WYSO | By Shay Frank,
Kaitlin Schroeder
Published November 19, 2024 at 7:01 AM EST
a deer in the woods
ODNR/VEB DIGITAL

Youth hunters checked nearly 10,500 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s two-day youth hunting season.

Between Nov. 16 and 17, hunters ages 17 and younger checked more than 6,000 antlered deer and just under 4,500 antlerless deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The division of wildlife issued more than 42,000 youth deer permits through Nov.17, which will remain valid through February.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s 2024 youth season include:

  • Tuscarawas (354)
  • Knox (314)
  • Coshocton (303)
  • Guernsey (291)
  • Muskingum (284)
  • Holmes (268)
  • Licking (253)
  • Washington (227)
  • Harrison (223)
  • Carroll (218)

Each fall, youth hunters enjoy a weekend of deer hunting with a firearm before the statewide gun season begins.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the upcoming seven-day gun season which begins Monday, Dec. 2 and runs until Sunday, Dec. 8. A bonus weekend of gun hunting will occur Dec. 21-22; muzzleloader season will be Jan. 4-7, 2025. The archery season runs through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. All hunters, regardless of the implement they use, are required to wear hunter orange during the gun seasons.

Find complete details in the 2024-2025 hunting and trapping regulations.
Local & Statewide News Ohio Department of Natural ResourcesHunting Season
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
