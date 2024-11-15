Free pet vaccine clinic aims to help Dayton veterans
An upcoming pet vaccination clinic is aiming to veterans keep their dogs healthy.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, former and active duty military can get their animal vaccinated for free. The clinic will be at 1 Elizabeth Place off Edward C. Moses Blvd. in Unit H.
The groups, Dayton Ohio & Surrounding Areas Lost & Found Pets and Lost Pet Recovery, are hosting this event and will cover all costs.
The clinic opens at 11 a.m. To make an appointment, email daytonohiolfp@gmail.com. Bring your veteran ID or DD-214.