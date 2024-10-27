Tornado-damaged Trotwood apartments receive $1M from Montgomery County to rebuild

The 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes destroyed the former Castlebrook Apartments in Trotwood.

They’ve remained dormant since then. Now, Montgomery County is dedicating up to $1 million from its delinquent real estate tax collection fund to rebuild the apartment complex.

The money coming from the delinquent real estate tax collection fund won't negatively affect taxpayers, Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said.

"Those aren't new taxpayer dollars," she said. "Those are from people who have been delinquent in their taxes. And so it's really a win-win."

The renamed Woodland Hills Apartment complex sits off of East Westbrook Road and covers 32 acres. The location once offered more than 450 units.

In early 2022, Trotwood sued the former property owner and other parties. They claimed that the apartment property wasn't maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary way.

Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page once lived in the Castlebrook Apartments. According to Page, it was a safe and vibrant community.

"It's a lot of history here," she said. "But I'm glad to be a part of history and also the future of continuing the work that's been (done) today and what we have to look in the future."

Shay Frank / WYSO Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page signs an agreement with County Prosecutor Mat Heck and County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman and Judy DodgeDebbie Lieberman and Judy Dodge.

Montgomery County also will provide an additional $200,000 to raze the buildings and rebuild new apartments. This money comes from Community Development Block Grants.

"Our CDBG dollars, Community Development Block Grant dollars, are there so that we can foster growth in our communities," Lieberman said. "And they will help at this project to refurbish 11 buildings that were salvageable and allow us to keep what we like to call workforce housing right here in Trotwood."

These new apartments are needed with the thousands of jobs coming to the area, Lieberman said.

“Thousands (or jobs) here in Trotwood, just down the road. But, you know, when we look at what's happening at the airport with Joby and others, we have to have places for people to live," she said. "So we are so excited to see this come back online.”

At this time, officials said they're not able to disclose the exact number of units that will be built or refurbished on the property. But Lieberman said they hope to have the apartments completed in the next year.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said this redevelopment will bring income to surrounding cities and boost local businesses.

“This not only benefits Trotwood and a Trotwood citizenry," he said. "It affects Clayton, it affects Englewood, it affects Brookville, it affects the entire county, because of the income this is going to bring."