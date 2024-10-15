© 2024 WYSO
Oats Overnight expands its West Chester facility

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published October 15, 2024 at 1:56 PM EDT
A rendering of Oats Overnight's expanded facility in West Chester.
Oats Overnight
/
West Chester Development Council
Oats Overnight's rendering of its expanded facility in West Chester

Oats Overnight plans to triple the size of its 68,000-square-foot facility in West Chester Township to accommodate the company’s rapid growth.

According to Oats Overnight, West Chester was chosen for its location, community dynamics, and transportation links.

“We're thrilled to bring Oats Overnight to a community that values both innovation and great tasting, healthy products," Vincent Comerford, CEO of Oats Overnight, said in a statement. "This growth is driven by our team’s commitment to making nutritious, convenient breakfasts accessible across the nation."

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company was founded in 2016 and sells overnight oats in individual packets, which you prep the night before and drink similar to a protein shake. The company has found success marketing the product as a convenient, protein-rich breakfast option.

Oats Overnight's West Chester location was opened in 2023 and has served as the company's East Coast hub, initially creating 120 jobs. With this next investment of $5 million, Oats Overnight will install equipment and said it will be able to hire up to 150.

To fund this expansion, Oats Overnight completed a Series B funding round which raised $35 million.

The company says it will build six production rooms and a 130,000-square-foot space across the street from the existing facility.

"We're excited to be here," Comerford said. "We look forward to developing our relationship with the Township and people over the coming years, and we look forward to having a strong strategic partner with us on our journey.”
Local & Statewide News NutritionWest ChesterJobs
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
See stories by Shay Frank