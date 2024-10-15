Bishop William Barber denounces hate rumors, bomb threats in Springfield

"The greatest thing you can do in a time of lies is speak the truth," advice from Bishop William Barber. It came in response to false statements about Springfield’s Haitian community and recent bomb threats.

Last month, faith leaders from across Ohio along with supporters joined Barber outside of Greater Grace Temple. He warned the crowd that comments by former president Donald Trump and Ohio's U.S. Junior Senator J.D. Vance are political distractions from the real issues affecting voters.

"How we treat the immigrant particularly in a country of immigrants is a top policy concern of God," Barber told the crowd as a gentle mist filled the air. "We did not come here as Republicans, we did not come here as Democrats, we came in the moral tradition of love and truth and justice."

Barber also reminded the audience their power is in their vote, encouraging everyone to register, to vote and to take friends and family to the polls to exercise their power.

"If we were really concerned about the politics of justice, what we really would be talking about is how we are going to fix the fact that there are 3.7 million poor, low income people in Ohio, 32.8% of the population," said Barber.

The Bishop also asked Trump and Vance to formally apologize for nationally promoting falsehoods about Springfield’s Haitian community.

