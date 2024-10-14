Two suspected in using deed fraud to steal houses in Montgomery County

Two Huber Heights residents are accused of stealing homes.

Montgomery County Prosecutors allege Diamond Deshawn Washington and Rosalyn Monique Johnson stole homes through quit claim deed fraud.

WYSO has previously reported on quick claim deed fraud, which is a nationally prevalent crime becoming more prevalent in Ohio.

Prosecutors say the pair filed forged quit claim deeds, giving ownership of real estate properties to their business, which is called Love Has Homes.

The defendants then reportedly offered those properties for sale at below-market value prices.

The defendants face charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Forgery, Tampering with Government Records, Grand Theft and Telecommunications Fraud.

Johnson and Washington are in the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

Prosecutors urge people to always have a title search completed before purchasing a property. If you own property in Montgomery County, register with the County Recorder Stacy Benson-Taylor’s Fraud Alert Notification System.

