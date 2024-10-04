© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red Cross urges volunteers to help in Hurricane Helene aftermath

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:28 AM EDT
Red Cross volunteers work Georgia after Hurricane Helene.
Red Cross
Red Cross volunteers work Georgia after Hurricane Helene.

The Red Cross needs disaster volunteers to help survivors of Hurricane Helene.

They will work in emergency shelters across ten states, including hard hit areas in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Duties range from giving out food to connecting people with critical health care services.

All candidates must complete training and be able to commit to a two-week deployment.

They’re looking for individuals with strong organizational skills and who are comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Go to redcross.org for more information and other ways to support recovery efforts, such as donating blood.

“When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours,” Stephanie Byrd, American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region CEO, said in a statement. “They truly are the heart and soul of the Red Cross — comprising 90% of our workforce — to help ensure families never face a crisis alone.”
Tags
Local & Statewide News Red Cross
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley