Springfield now only allowing Clark County residents to speak at commission meetings

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT
Springfield City Commission, at the Sept. 10, 2024 meeting.
Springfield Youtube channel
Springfield City Commission, at the Sept. 10, 2024 meeting.

The City of Springfield is immediately initiating new security measures.

Now at commission meetings, only residents of Clark County will be permitted to speak during the public comment period. Individuals must complete a comment card and present a valid proof of residency including a state driver’s license or a state ID card.

According to city leaders, the goal is to ensure county residents can voice their concerns while also minimizing disruptions from non residents.

The city is also encrypting police, fire and EMS dispatch channels. As of Sept. 22, the location and movement of emergency responders has been confidential, enabling responders to more effectively coordinate their efforts and to discuss sensitive details.

Springfield city leaders also say encrypting the communication of emergency responders makes them compliant with modern cybersecurity standards and privacy regulations.
