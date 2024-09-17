© 2024 WYSO
DeWine urges Springfield parents to send students back to school

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT
kids pet a therapy dog in a classroom
Gov. Mike DeWine's office
Hope, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Therapy dog, went with the Governor as he visited kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, and gym classes. Hope is a female 10-month-old English Yellow Lab who provides affection, comfort, and support and can help lower anxiety.

Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reassured Springfield residents they have his full support and urged parents to send their children back to school.

DeWine spent the morning touring Simon Kenton Elementary School with First Lady Fran DeWine, Springfield City Schools Superintendent Robert Hill and others.

He said he was very impressed with all of the students and they appeared eager to learn. He also assured parents all current safety measures will continue.

“We will have troopers very visible," DeWine said. "Troopers will go through the building before anyone enters the building to make sure there is no problem. Again, we have not had one of the threats that have been anything but unfounded. All have been unfounded.”

36 troopers are patrolling the schools, along with two bomb sniffing dogs roaming throughout the city and officers are manning several tower camera units monitoring critical areas.

Gov. Mike DeWine, center, urged parents to send their students back to school in Springfield. He said security is heightened but also all threats have been so far been unfounded.
Kathryn Mobley
Additionally, Hope, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Therapy dog, went with DeWine as he visited kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, and gym classes. Hope visited Springfield City Hall employees Monday.

The district has more than 7,000 students.

Attendance is down because some parents are keeping children home out of fear of the recent bomb threats.

DeWine also said the state is working with the district to offer funding for mental health support to students and staff.

According to federal investigators, since last Thursday, Springfield has gotten more than 30 bomb threats via email and social media.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley