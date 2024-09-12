Global automotive supplier to shut down Troy plant

A French global automotive company Faurecia Exhaust Systems will shut down its Troy plant, affecting 60 employees.

The company, which manufactures parts for cars, like seats, engine exhausts and dashboards, has issued a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about intended layoffs.

Most of the positions that will be eliminated are production control technicians and mill operators.

The notice also says that bumping rights don’t exist for these positions, and the employees aren’t represented by a union.

A company spokesperson told WYSO that Faurecia wants to make its manufacturing footprint more efficient, hence the Troy plant closure.

They also said the company has reached out to local agencies to help workers look for other employment opportunities.

Layoffs will be in five phases, starting in November. The plant will shut down in April.

