© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Global automotive supplier to shut down Troy plant

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT

A French global automotive company Faurecia Exhaust Systems will shut down its Troy plant, affecting 60 employees.

The company, which manufactures parts for cars, like seats, engine exhausts and dashboards, has issued a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about intended layoffs.

Most of the positions that will be eliminated are production control technicians and mill operators.

The notice also says that bumping rights don’t exist for these positions, and the employees aren’t represented by a union.

A company spokesperson told WYSO that Faurecia wants to make its manufacturing footprint more efficient, hence the Troy plant closure.

They also said the company has reached out to local agencies to help workers look for other employment opportunities.

Layoffs will be in five phases, starting in November. The plant will shut down in April.
Tags
Local & Statewide News EmploymentTroy
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole