The Dayton Dragons have qualified for the Midwest League Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Dragons will host the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark for the first round of the playoffs next Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The game begins around 7:05 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series on Sunday, Sept. 15.

If the Dragons win, this will be the first advancement to the championship round in the team’s history.