Electric rideshare business opens in downtown Dayton

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:14 AM EDT
Downtown Dayton Partnership

An electric transportation company, GEST Carts, is open in Dayton.

Beginning Aug. 23, the company started offering rides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings around downtown Dayton and the University of Dayton campus.

GEST Carts said the electric vehicles can seat up to five people at a time and rides will cost $5 per group. There are currently two vehicles available.

Inside a GEST Carts vehicle
1 of 2  — Gest Cart Dayton32.JPG
Inside a GEST Carts vehicle
Downtown Dayton Partnership
2 of 2  — dayton-map-2.jpg
GEST Carts Dayton

The company's service is also available in six other cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati and Las Vegas.
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
