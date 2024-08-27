Electric rideshare business opens in downtown Dayton

An electric transportation company, GEST Carts, is open in Dayton.

Beginning Aug. 23, the company started offering rides on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings around downtown Dayton and the University of Dayton campus.

GEST Carts said the electric vehicles can seat up to five people at a time and rides will cost $5 per group. There are currently two vehicles available.

1 of 2 — Gest Cart Dayton32.JPG Inside a GEST Carts vehicle Downtown Dayton Partnership 2 of 2 — dayton-map-2.jpg GEST Carts Dayton

The company's service is also available in six other cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati and Las Vegas.

