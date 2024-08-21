Medical services company to shut down Dayton-area facilities

Texas-based medical services firm Global Medical Response will shut down its Dayton-area locations, affecting over 70 employees.

The company, which provides air and ground ambulance services, has issued a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about intended layoffs.

Most of the 74 positions that will be eliminated are emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

The notice also says that bumping rights don’t exist for these positions, and the employees aren’t represented by a union.

The permanent layoffs will affect 68 employees at the company’s Huber Heights location and six workers in Sidney.

The layoffs will begin on Oct. 9.

A company spokesperson told WYSO that the decision was driven by health insurance reimbursement challenges and inflation.

They also cited Ohio's Surprise Billing Law for ambulance services. The law that passed two years ago limits out-of-network bills.

“It allows Ohio commercial insurance providers to pay Ohio ground ambulance services at Medicare rates, which are significantly lower than the actual cost of the services provided,” the spokesperson said.

