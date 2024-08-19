Cost, mental health care among concerns about Ohio assisted living facilities

A study from the Ohio Department of Aging predicted that by 2040, Ohioans, ages 60 and older, will make up a quarter of Ohio’s total population, and this group is expected to grow by over 30% in the next six years.

That’s why the agency made a stop in Dayton this month for a feedback forum, to learn about locals’ experiences with assisted living facilities.

Nearly a hundred families, facility staff and advocates in the Dayton area came together to talk about what’s needed to improve the lives of assisted living facility residents.

Ohio Department of Aging staff said they’re hoping the feedback from families and providers will improve care and help policy reforms.

Some facilities struggle to care for patients’ mental health needs.

“They don't have as much money to do the fancy activities and to do the outings. And, and in most of our counties are rural,’ said Billie Henry from the Area Agency on Aging. “I hope that in the future there'll be a mental health tie-in along with the dementia reimbursement. Because those people do require more assistance.”

Attendees also raised various concerns about quality of care and affordability.

“ What's available out there for people who don't have that money, who don't have the $5000 and $8,000 per month, what level of care or what facilities are available for those people?” asked Kathey Majid Smith, a facility volunteer.

The ODA is also making stops in Cincinnati and Cleveland as part of the statewide feedback forum.

