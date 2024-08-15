© 2024 WYSO
Advocates share resources at Overdose Awareness Day event. 'It's okay to seek help.'

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Wednesday in Montgomery county, the health department hosted Overdose Awareness Day.
Ngozi Cole
/
WYSO
Wednesday in Montgomery county, the health department hosted Overdose Awareness Day.

This week, the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team recognized Overdose Awareness Day, a free event to honor the lives of those lost and share resources to those who need help.

More than 500 community members came together at the Levitt Pavilion to support people struggling with substance use, and share resources about prevention and treatment.

Dan Suffoleto, from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, said the event advocates for effective prevention and treatment measures.

“There has been a lot of stigma associated with overdoses and addiction, and we want to let people know that it's okay to seek help. It's okay to talk to providers,” Suffoleto said.

Accidental overdose deaths in Montgomery County have gone down over the last three years. Public health data shows that in 2023, there were 292 deaths compared to 337 deaths in 2021.

Dayton resident, Porthea Dennis, thinks the decrease is due to more awareness and resources.

“There has been a call to action and I have seen a lot of improvement, with giving the Narcan with medications now and teaching the families how to do and having peer support, getting them into the road to recovery,” Dennis said. “That's what we need to continue to do.

The event also had music, games and food trucks and people also got a chance to learn about how naloxone can be used to reverse overdoses.

The Community Overdose Action Team has more information regarding resources on its website.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
