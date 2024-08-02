© 2024 WYSO
Take a look at the veggie vehicles Greene County kids built for CloverBuds

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:31 PM EDT
Boxes of small cars made entirely out of vegetables sit on a table in front of a growing crowd at the Greene County Fair.
Cars made of corn, cucumber and more await the CloverBud Veggie Car Race.

Every summer, the Greene County Fair offers local children an opportunity to participate in events through 4-H programs.

But for the kids who are too young to be in 4-H programs, the fair suggests CloverBuds.

"CloverBuds is for all those kiddos that are not quite ready for 4-H yet," said Kala Benton, a member of the board of directors for the Green County Fair. "So we have kiddos from five, six, seven and eight. And once they turn nine, they're able to be in 4-H."

Greene County kids race vehicles made from vegetables for the CloverBud program.
This year, the Clover Buds held a veggie car race. Cars in the race this year were made of carrots, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes and more.

The veggie car race took place on Thursday with kids under the age of nine. Families could help children build their own mini cars out of vegetables and race head to head with another CloverBud.

Following the Veggie Car Race, the fair held a graduation for CloverBud kids who were old enough to join 4-H.

A large crowd gathered in the afternoon to watch the race and celebrate the graduation of many participants.

Once the race was completed, all CloverBuds involved received a small prize for participation.

Mark Everman, of Bowersville, has been volunteering with 4-H at the fair for 23 years. He said the CloverBud program is a great opportunity for kids to get involved in the fair at an early age.

“Our CloverBuds numbers have increased drastically this year, which is great for the future of our 4-H program," he said. "I have nothing but good things to say about 4-H because I've done it. My grandma and grandpa were one of the original 4-H clubs ever.”

Everman also had a grandchild in the CloverBud veggie car race. He said his grandson's car might not have survived the competition but ensuring the vegetables are fresh is important.

Prizes are given out following a veggie vehicle race with the CloverBud program in Greene County.
"His car gave out about halfway down the track. He had a bell pepper body with, carrot and cucumber wheels," he said. "Cutting the vegetables and keeping them crisp are more important than the speed and getting it built. This is actually his second [time]. He actually graduated from CloverBuds this year and goes into 4-H."

Benton said the CloverBuds teaches children who are not ready for 4-H about responsibility and agriculture.

“CloverBuds is a great thing to be involved in and a great way to start your kids off learning the responsibility of animals and different projects," she said. "And you don't have to have an animal to be in 4-H, just like our clover bud kiddos.”

The Greene County Fair closes on Sunday.
