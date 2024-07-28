Program that provides critical repairs saved a longtime Dayton resident's home

For nearly five years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton has offered its Critical Repair Program to those in need of specific home repairs.

After her water heater and furnace were broken in December of 2023, longtime Dayton resident and human rights advocate Mama Nozipo Glenn turned to the organization for help.

She has lived in her home for 47 years. When her furnace and water heater went out during the cold winter months, she was forced to turn to public spaces and friends or family for warmth and assistance.

"I was, without [heat] for several weeks. I had to do a lot of different things," she recalled. "I had to visit people that I don't normally visit who may not want visitors. I had to go to the library and befriend my homeless friends there because I was on my way there. I was really partially homeless because, I really couldn't go home. It was extremely cold."

Once they were aware of her situation and her application was approved, the organization quickly repaired her home.

"Not only did it help me physically so I wouldn't get cold, I wouldn't get hungry, I wouldn't get thirsty, I wouldn't be dirty. It also just mentally [helped]," she said. "Because imagine when out of the blue, you don't know whether you have a place to stay anymore, and at my age that's rough."

The organization was able to repair Mama Nozipo's home with financial aid from the city of Dayton, the state of Ohio, CareSource, CenterPoint Energy and more.

"It brings back your dignity."

Over the least three years, Habitat's Critical Repair Program completed 159 repairs.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton typically gets around 30 applications a month for the Critical Repair Program.

That’s according to Galen Curry, the neighborhood repair specialist with Habitat for Humanity. He said by fixing issues within the home, people can help maintain a sense of dignity and pride in their space.

"By us being able to do those repairs, they're able to stay in their houses longer and so it is very rewarding," he said.

According to David Mauch, the development director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, telling the stories of community members continues to increase engagement with funding partners for the Critical Repair Program and beyond.

“So we really appreciate their willingness to allow us to share out the work that's being done and the help that is being provided," he said. "And by doing that, it allows us to educate the community and when we are able to educate the community, it leads to more funding and more partnerships.”

Mama Nozipo said she has been referring friends for their own repairs and will continue to spread the word locally.

"It brings back your dignity, and besides the comfort, the safety and everything, but it definitely brings back your dignity," she said.

For more information about the Critical Repair Program and other programs at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, visit daytonhabitat.org.