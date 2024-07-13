© 2024 WYSO
Ohio Politicians react to Shooting at Donald Trump Rally

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published July 13, 2024 at 8:36 PM EDT
J.D. Vance speaking to reporters during his 2022 campaign for Senate
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
J.D. Vance speaking to reporters during his 2022 campaign for Senate

Local politicians are reacting to the shooting that occurred a couple of hours ago at a rally for former president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, who is from Middletown:

Vance is among the leading candidates for Trump's vice-presidential running mate.

Democratic Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown:

Bernie Moreno, the Republican running against Brown for a seat in the Senate this fall:

Former President Trump endorses Moreno.

Republican State Senator from Miamisburg Niraj Antani:

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine:

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou:

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague:

Democratic congressman Greg Landsman, who represents Warren County:

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich:

Republican congressman Mike Turner, who represents Dayton:

Republican congressman Jim Jordan, who represents Urbana:

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson, who represents Troy:

We will continue to update this story.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
