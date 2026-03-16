Manufacturer to open Vandalia factory, create 37 jobs

UK-based aerospace and automotive manufacturer ICOMAT will build its first North American facility in Vandalia.

The project is expected to create 37 new “high paying” production, and research and development jobs.

The company was founded in 2019, finding a niche with its “rapid tow shearing technology” in composite manufacturing.

ICOMAT officials said the region’s innovative aerospace industry was a big draw for them.

The company’s arrival is another win for the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, which each have a mission to drive economic growth in the region.

Last week at a groundbreaking ceremony for Synergy at Wright-Patt , JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef noted several reasons companies are coming to the Dayton area.

“If you want the workforce to equip you coming from Wright State, Sinclair and University Of Dayton and other premier institutions all over the state and do that all with an affordable cost of living for your workforce so they can enjoy the wonderful quality life," he said. "The only place you can do it is right here."

Nauseef also said that companies are moving to the Dayton area to be close to the businesses that make up the region’s established supply chain for the aerospace industry.

ICOMAT already has ties to the University of Dayton Research Institute and the Vandalia expansion will bring the company closer to its customers.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the art of the possible in composite manufacturing,” ICOMAT CEO and Founder Evangelos Zympeloudis said in a statement.