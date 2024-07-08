Dayton residents demand change, transparency after police shoot 16-year-old

Several Dayton residents, community leaders and activists gathered at Dayton City Council Commission, pushing for more transparency and accountability after police shot and killed 16-year-old Brian Moody on June 29.

“If you have evidence that shows this young man pointing a gun, why won't you show it?” said Carrlo Heard, an associate pastor at Omega Baptist Church.

On July 3, he and others challenged city leaders and the police for greater transparency and accountability. Police said Moody aimed an automatic Glock 17 at two officers.

“All I'm seeing is you trying to paint this picture of this criminal,” Heard said. “If he was that category of criminal, it seems like you would have had a warrant out for his arrest.”

Shondale Atkinson lives on Negley Place, the street where police responded to a party and encountered Moody.

She said she spoke with Moody and other teens less than an hour before police arrived. She accused the police and city leaders of convicting Moody prior to a complete investigation.

“When I first looked at the news of what was released from the chief, I was so disappointed because one of the first things he said was that Bryan T. Moody had a gun,” Atkinson said. “I feel as though that statement should have been held until there was a full investigation done.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the two officers involved in the shooting. The officers, who have not been named, each been on the force for six years and are on administrative leave.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said his officers are also hurting.

“I don't know of any officer that they ever get over the fact that they took somebody's life,” Afzal said. “We have some things in place now, we're going to keep an eye on them to make sure they're mentally okay.”

Since mid June, there have been 16 homicides, 14 involving firearms, according to Dayton police.

The mayor and commissioners pledged to work together and enact positive solutions, such as a violence interruption program under consideration.

"We are failing our youth," said Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. Commissioner Matt Joseph agreed. Commissioner Darrly Fairchild acknowledged the city is broken and urged Dayton citizens to be more patient with each other. Commissioner Shenise Turner Sloss called herself a resource and urged residents to rely on the commission to give them full information about this incident once it’s available.

Meanwhile, many in the audience said West Dayton is in crisis and needs immediate financial help from the city.

“We have individual adults that are pushing weapons and drugs on our young people,” Atkinson said. “If you want us to control our own kids and be able to help them find more positive things to do, then quit giving out money to Downtown and give it to us on the west side.”

Malik Akbar is president of New Era Dayton, a community organization that checks on neighborhood elderly and provide resources. At Wednesday's meeting, he asked about money earmarked for police reform.

"This is devastating to us. The community is an outrage," Akbar said. "The de-escalation tactics that were supposed to be put in place when this stuff happens, it's supposed to be an automatic quick. We haven't seen that."

"You can't talk to us about de-escalation if you're not talking to your police about de-escalation," Atkinson said. Atkinson owns the Mustard Seed Foundation, an agency that trains people in how to de-escalate conflict. "When you get out the car and you tell someone that you are going to shoot them, then that's exactly what your motives and intentions are."

Atkinson said there is a crisis in their community, one of guns and drugs originating with adults. She says they in turn influence the youth.

