Cooling centers open as Miami Valley enters excessive heat watch

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
Kids play at one of the splash pads in the city of Dayton. The city is under an excessive heat watch.
City of Dayton
Cooling centers are opening in anticipation of excessive heat in the forecast this week.

Temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values around or above 100 degrees are in the forecast for this week. The National Weather Service has southwest Ohio under an Excessive Heat Watch all week.

You can find the latest cooling centers map at this link.

Public libraries can be used for shelter against the heat during normal operating hours as can stores and other businesses open to the public.

Many senior centers can also be used as cooling centers.

The Springfield location of the Salvation Army is offering its Springfield Street location as a cooling shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Preble County YMCA in Eaton is also a designated cooling center. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 8 p.m. on Friday.
